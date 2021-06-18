SECRETARY of State for Wales Simon Hart has visited a Pembrokeshire biotech manufacturer and leading producer of snake anti-venoms.

The Welsh Secretary visited MicroPharm Limited last Thursday (10 June) as part of a regional visit to west Wales.

A leading supplier to Europe and Africa, MicroPharm develops immunotherapy products to target infectious diseases and acute toxic conditions.

It currently produces two anti-venoms for the treatment of snakebites from the European common adder and the carpet viper in West Africa.

Mr Hart received a tour of the Cilgerran offices, including the recently-opened manufacturing cleanroom facilities.

“MicroPharm is a great example of how many fantastic businesses we have operating in rural parts of Wales," said Mr Hart.

"It is a considerable achievement to have become a world leader in what is an extremely specialised field.

“Wales’ life sciences sector continues to go from strength to strength. As we build back better from the pandemic, we must continue to support scientific research to cement Wales as a centre of innovation.”

Following his tour of MicroPharm, Mr Hart went on to join Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Wales, Minister David TC Davies and local MP Ben Lake at Cardigan-based In the Welsh Wind distillery.

The craft spirit distillery has been recognised as best Rural Start Up by the Wales Start Up Awards 2020, and the owners were recognised as the Wales Food and Drink Entrepreneurs of the year in 2020 by the GB Entrepreneur Awards

Wales Office Minister David TC Davies said: “Small businesses are the foundation of the Welsh economy and the UK government remains committed to encouraging entrepreneurship as we build back better from the pandemic.

“It is heartening to see companies like In the Welsh Wind continuing to prosper and contributing to a thriving and successful economy in Wales.”