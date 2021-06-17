The latest statistics and facts concerning employment in Wales, and specifically Pembrokeshire, have been released.

Specifically in Pembrokeshire, job vacancies via Indeed and the department for work and pensions 'Find a Job' website has increased this week to the largest total in two years.

In the last quarter statistics in spring, tourism and hospitality were the industries with the biggest vacancies, preparing for the predicted busy summer and the easing of lockdown.

However since then, a shift has been seen where the retail sector is now where many more vacancies are being seen, after many businesses in tourism and hospitality have found it difficult to recruit suitable staff sufficiently for their needs.

Vacancies are rising alongside the extra Kickstart opportunities for universal credit claimants between 16 to 24, meaning Pembrokeshire is pulling its weight in assisting the economic recovery.

Kickstart allows young people affected by the pandemic to a six-month job opportunity with employability skills training.

The new KFC in Pembroke Dock, on the site of the old school, has accepted the offer to start their drive up to 100 employees.

Furthermore, this assisted with the Kiln Park Bourne Leisure Tenby open day recently, by helping them recruit additional staff for the rest of this season.

Minister for employment Mims Davies MP said: "There are real signs of recovery in the labour market with tens of thousands of work coaches working hard to support people across our growing network of Jobcentres to help build their skills, get interview ready, and find their next roles - with over three quarters of a million vacancies out there.

"Our 'Plan for Jobs' is working - creating new opportunities and boosting job prospects right across the country - as jab by jab we lay the foundations to build back better."

Minister for Welfare Delivery Will Quince said: “Universal Credit continues to support those most in need, and claimants are benefitting from individual tailored support to help them back into work, boosted by our multi-billion pound 'Plan for Jobs.'”