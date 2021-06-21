Pembrokeshire made it into the finals of the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru this year, with Chloe Harvey and Ross Vincent from Pembroke and Pembroke Dock waving the flag for the county.

The annual event showcased businesses and individuals who have excelled on the Welsh Government’s apprenticeship, and traineeship programmes during these unprecedented times.

Ross Vincent was rewarded for his work as a trainee in bricklaying with Pembrokeshire College, he was competing against two other people for the award of Traineeship Learner Of The Year (Engagement), but was beaten at the final post by Jessica Apps who did a traineeship programme with Sgiliau Cyf.

Ross, 18 said: ""Through the employability sessions, I realised how important it is to get a job and work hard in life to get the things you want.

"I really wanted to succeed, after having made a mistake the year before and, with hard work and the right support from my tutors, I was able to do this."

Ross has since graduated from his trainee programme, and is now working with Evan Pritchard Contractors in Haverfordwest, where his father, Carl, is a site manager.

Chloe Harvey from Monkton near Pembroke, was also pipped to the post in the finals by Thibaud Gailliard who studied with Sgiliau Cyfa as well. Nevertheless, Chloe was recognised nationally in her Traineeship Learner Of The Year category, which rewarded her efforts studying with learning provider PRP Training Ltd, and propelled her to the position she is in now; training new recruits with the Genpower company in Pembroke Dock.

Minister for the Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: "Apprenticeship Awards Cymru provides an excellent opportunity to celebrate and showcase the achievements of all involved, from star apprentices to skilled learning providers.

“I’d like to congratulate all the finalists announced for this year's event and wish each and every one all the best for the future."