The cast of 83 children aged from two-and-a-half to seven years old, who come from all across West Wales, performed to a sell-out audience.

The Tiny Toes Flamingoes (Image: Tiny Toes Ballet)

With a magical mix of storytelling, music and ballet, this specially created children’s ballet appealed to the young and old alike.

Sonia Murison, who opened Tiny Toes Ballet Pembrokeshire in April 2018, wanted her pupils to experience a real theatre environment and create a ballet based on a story that appealed to the ages of her pupils.

The Mad Hatters (Image: Tiny Toes Ballet)

“The purpose of all dance is to perform,” explained Sonia.

“ It has been such a joy to see our pupils grow in confidence through our Tiny Toes syllabus and there can be no better way for them to further develop this confidence and celebrate their achievements than through a professional performance on a real stage.

“I couldn’t be prouder of my Tiny Toes Ballet pupils.”

One of the Tiny Toes White Rabbits (Image: Tiny Toes Ballet)