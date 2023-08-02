One of the best loved children’s books was brought magically to life last week when the Tiny Toes Ballet, Pembrokeshire, performed 'Alice in Wonderland' at Merlins Theatre in Pembrokeshire College.
The cast of 83 children aged from two-and-a-half to seven years old, who come from all across West Wales, performed to a sell-out audience.
With a magical mix of storytelling, music and ballet, this specially created children’s ballet appealed to the young and old alike.
Sonia Murison, who opened Tiny Toes Ballet Pembrokeshire in April 2018, wanted her pupils to experience a real theatre environment and create a ballet based on a story that appealed to the ages of her pupils.
“The purpose of all dance is to perform,” explained Sonia.
“ It has been such a joy to see our pupils grow in confidence through our Tiny Toes syllabus and there can be no better way for them to further develop this confidence and celebrate their achievements than through a professional performance on a real stage.
“I couldn’t be prouder of my Tiny Toes Ballet pupils.”
