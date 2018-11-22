A 70-YEAR-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 69-year-old woman in an incident at a chip shop at Hermon.

The man was originally arrested on suspicion of assault and released on police bail.

The woman, named locally as Mavis Bran and who previously lived in Cardigan, died at Morriston Hospital on Monday, October 29 after suffering serious burns at the chip shop she owned in Hermon, Cynwyl Elfed, Carmarthenshire, at around 1.30pm on Tuesday, October 23.

A Dyfed-Powys Police statement said: “The man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.”