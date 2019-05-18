CONSTRUCTION companies, contractors and suppliers interested in competing for places on a new multi-million-pound construction framework are invited to attend a market engagement event.

The South West Wales Regional Contractors’ Framework, worth up to £1billion, will assist the whole region and the wider public sector to construct, refurbish and repair buildings for the next four years.

The market engagement event will take place in Quinnell Lounge at Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli from 10am to 1pm (registration at 9.30am) on May 22.

It will provide information on the proposed framework and give interested parties the opportunity to find out more about the procurement process and tender exercise.

More than £39m worth of work has been awarded through the current 2016 framework by Pembrokeshire County Council.

Completed projects include Glan-yr-Afon library and cultural centre, Ysgol Caer Elen, Gelliswick VC School, Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi and Ysgol Hafan y Mor.

Projects planned from 2020 onwards include Haverfordwest Regeneration, South Quay in Pembroke, Milford Haven School, Haverfordwest High VC School and Charles Street Residential Development.

Councillor Phil Baker, the council’s cabinet member for planning and infrastructure, said: “Despite budgetary pressures, as an authority we are still investing significantly in Pembrokeshire’s infrastructure and jobs.

“We would encourage local firms to find out more about the regional framework and the ambitious projects planned by our construction delivery team.”

The market engagement event is being held by Carmarthenshire County Council in association with Pembrokeshire County Council and other local authorities in the South West Wales region.

Following the event, Business Wales will be holding a drop-in Sell2Wales / eTenderWales Workshop at 1.30pm in the same venue for interested contractors.