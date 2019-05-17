COMMUNITY shares in St Dogmaels’ White Hart Inn have reached £70,000 as the historic pub approaches its 250th anniversary this Friday, May 17.

The pub has been at the centre of life in St Dogmaels for centuries – providing refreshment and rest to royalty and residents alike. Residents and those from further afield are being urged to buy a share in the pub and help create a much-needed community-wide social resource

The White Hart’s has been on the market since 2016, a buyer has yet to be found, and the pub’s current owners called time on the historic watering hole on May 5.

Determined not to lose a pivotal part of the village, locals have formed the White Hart Community Inn project and have set about raising the £270,000 needed to buy the freehold of the pub and run it as a community.

With the help of the Community Shares Wales project, the group launched a share offer earlier this year.

Each share costs £200, and people can buy between one and 100 shares. To date, the scheme has raised more than £70,000, and the group hopes to achieve the full amount by the autumn.

“The White Hart is so important to the community,” explained the project’s chair, Jo Pitt.

“There is also a lot of history attached to the pub, Admiral Lord Nelson is rumoured to have visited and more recently their royal highnesses the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall stopped at the pub during a tour of the village.”

Purchasing a share in the ancient pub is an opportunity to “buy a piece of history” and maintain a social hub in the village.

“We’ve seen a reduction in services and transport in rural areas, and there are not the same opportunities to socialise as in towns and cities,” said Jo. “So, we are hoping to be able to extend the White Hart’s provision to make it a hub of activity throughout the day and to complement other activities taking place in St Dogmaels.”

For more information about the White Hart Community Inn and how to purchase shares, please go to www.whci.cymru.