A HAVERFORDWEST community project's volunteers are "dismayed and gutted" after a break-in, and now police are investigating.

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a burglary at HaverHub, in Haverfordwest, which took place on Thursday, May 9.

Posting on Facebook, HaverHub said: "We’ve once again been the target of vandalism and theft. Two boys have broken in, damaging newly fitted doors, and stolen from our limited stock of booze. We’re dismayed and heartbroken. The police are involved."

A police spokesman said: "A report was made that two males had gained entry to the building and removed a quantity of alcohol.

"Items have been seized for forensic analysis."

The police spokesman also said officers dealt with disorder in Haverfordwest town centre during Thursday afternoon, involving a group of people believed to have been involved in the burglary.

Ten section 34 orders were issued to people aged between 13 and 18, dispersing them from the area and preventing them from returning within a specified time frame.

One member of the group – a 13-year-old boy – was arrested on suspicion of disorder and assaulting emergency services workers.

"Police are now working with partners to deal with the incident of disorder, and are carrying out enquiries to establish who was responsible for the burglary.

"Officers would like to reassure that they are committed to maintaining Haverfordwest as a safe and pleasant place to live," added the spokesman.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact PC Howells at Haverfordwest Police Station by calling 101.