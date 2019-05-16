Reports of erratic driving alerted police to a drug-driver, a court has heard.

Craig Dewi Emrys Adams, of Millfields Close, Kilgetty, appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, May 14.

He pleaded guilty to driving while over the controlled drug limit and cannabis possession when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, May 14.

Prosecutor Vaughan Pritchard-Jones said concerned members of the public reported a car being driven erratically near Glandy Cross at around 4pm on January 29.

“An officer went to the area and was concerned about the manner of driving. The car was swerving all over the road.”

Adams swerved the Peugeot into a layby when the officer indicated for him to stop, and a strong smell of cannabis was noticed coming from the vehicle.

When asked if he had any drugs with him, Adams, 25, said ‘no’ then immediately produced a spliff containing traces of cannabis from the door panel.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added: “There is evidence of impaired driving in this case.”

Mark Layton, defending, said Adams had no previous convictions and held a clean driving licence.

He added that a ‘very small’ amount of cannabis was found, and Adams had cooperated fully with the officer.

Magistrates ordered Adams to pay a total of £422 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and a destruction order was made for the spilff.