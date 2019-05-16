PEMBROKESHIRE College has a new boss.

Dr Barry Walters has been selected as its new principal, with immediate effect after a period as interim principal, following the retirement of Sharron Lusher at the end of June last year.

He takes over the helm at an exciting time for the college with plans in place for a £7 million development at the Merlins Bridge campus.

Speaking after the announcement, Barry said: “I am extremely proud to have been chosen to lead one of the best performing colleges in Wales. We have a strong Estyn profile for both further education and work-based learning and continue to put learners at the heart of everything that we do.

“There are challenging times ahead for post-compulsory education and training but we have an outstanding team of staff who are committed to helping our learners to achieve the skills that will allow them to progress to higher levels of study or to employment. I am particularly keen to continue the partnership work with the local authority to ensure education in Pembrokeshire offers the best opportunities to the young people of the county. At the same time, we are committed to working alongside local employers to ensure that we are doing everything we can to support them to prosper and grow.”

With a PhD in Electrochemistry, Barry has undertaken research projects in universities in China and Sweden. Prior to joining Pembrokeshire College, he worked for Kingston University with his final role as head of school of business and information management.

He joined Pembrokeshire College in 2000 as head of faculty for business, progressed to the role of assistant principal in 2002 and deputy principal in 2011.