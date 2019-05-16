A serving soldier put his career in jeopardy by drink-driving away from a confrontation.

Richard Aled Griffith, of Cawdor Barracks, Brawdy, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, May 14.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police were called when Griffith, 26, left his house following a domestic argument on April 27.

Griffith’s Lexus LS200 was found parked in a layby on the A487 St Davids Road, and he admitted he had driven from Haverfordwest.

He was found to have 51mg of alcohol in 10oml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Mr Pritchard-Jones added that there was no evidence of bad driving, and no charges had arisen from the reported argument.

Mark Layton, defending, said Griffith, a soldier with the Signal Regiment had cooperated with officers and made a full admission at the roadside.

“Mr Griffith will also be punished by the army. He will have a reduction in pay of approximately £90 a week and will run the risk of being discharged from the Signals, as driving is an important part of the duties.”

Mr Layton added: “There will be very serious consequences as a result of this argument with his girlfriend.”

Magistrates fined Griffith £380 and banned him from driving for a year.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £38 surcharge.