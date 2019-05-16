A BODY spotted in the Milford Haven waterway today was a false alarm, but led to efforts to rescue a man who had fallen overboard.

HM Coastguard Dale was called out to a report of a body in the water at Mill Bay at 2.31pm today (Thursday, May 16).

Dyfed-Powys Police also went out to St Anne's Head to help with the search for the body, which was found to be a false alarm.

The coastguard was then immediately sent to rescue a yacht skipper who had fallen overboard in Dale Roads.

PICTURE: HM Coastguard Dale.

The skipper's vessel was found aground Musselwick.

Another local skipper responded to a mayday call and rushed to pick up the man in the water and bring him to a pontoon.

Another boat from Dale Sailing set out and retrieved the vessel with RNLI Angle Lifeboat in attendance.

The coastguard said it was a great multi-agency response to both incidents.