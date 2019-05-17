ARMED police were called to Haverfordwest following reports of a man with a knife.

The town’s Barn Street was closed for a period yesterday, May 16, while officers dealt with the incident.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesman said: “Police attended an address at Barn Street, Haverfordwest, shortly before 4pm yesterday, May 16, following reports concerning the welfare of a man.

“Armed response officers attended as information suggested the man had a knife.

“Barn Street was closed until around 4.30pm so officers could safely deal with the incident.

“The man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Nobody else was injured. No arrests were made.”