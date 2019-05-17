A dangerous driver could not remember crashing into a car and garden wall because of the large amounts of drugs in his system.

Craig Musgrove, of Augustine Way Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while over the controlled drug limit and Class C drug possession when he appeared before magistrates on Tuesday, May 14.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, told the court that Musgrove, 23, must have been travelling at ‘some considerable speed’ when his Honda Civic collided with a parked car.

The force of the impact demolished two garden walls in Crundale at around 3.30pm on January 6.

“He does not know what happened because of the amount of drugs he had taken.”

“He is a very lucky young man that he is with us today and is able to walk into the dock.”

Both Musgrove’s car and the parked vehicle were written off.

When interviewed, Musgrove stated he consumed a large amount of drugs while at a friend’s house on Friday, he had intended to drive home the following day, but was persuaded not to because of the state he was in due to the substances he had taken.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “Even on Sunday afternoon, he was so heavily under the influence of drugs that this happened. When interviewed by police he said he had no recollection of what happened whatsoever.

“There is evidence of high speed because of the amount of damage caused. He was driving though a residential area in the middle of the afternoon, and was on bail for drug-driving.”

The bench heard that Musgrove had 69ug/l of MDMA in his blood, the legal limit is 10ug/l.

Haverfordwest magistrates decided that their sentencing powers were insufficient and Musgrove will next appear at Swansea crown court on May 31.

He was granted unconditional bail and an interim disqualification was imposed.