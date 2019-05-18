FORMER mayor of Milford Haven Cllr Rose Gray recently held a special afternoon tea, thanking the people and organisations who have supported her during her mayoral year.

Cllr Gray is succeeded by Councillor Terry Davies as mayor, with and Cllr Kathy Gray as deputy mayor for 2019/20.

The tea was held at the Church at Nantucket, with “top-notch food and first-class company”.

Among those attending were representatives from Dyfed-Powys Police, Talking Mercury, Neyland Town Council, Milford Haven School, Pure West Radio, Friends of Springboard, Rev Andy Bookless (the mayor's chaplain), Jayne from Fields Lodge B & B, and Mikey Lawlor of Greenacres animal rescue group.”

Mikey Lawlor, attending with volunteer Rhys Johnson, said: “Thank you to Cllr Rose Gray for her invitation to afternoon tea to mark the end of her mayoral year. Thank you Rose for your support of Greenacres throughout this year and look forward to seeing you soon.”