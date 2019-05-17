A St Davids man has been jailed today (Friday) for his part in a frightening robbery in the centre of Haverfordwest.

Daniel Mitchell, aged 23, was on licence from prison for earlier offending when he and his friend Rhys Copley bullied two teenage boys into handing over their mobile telephones and some cash.

Mitchell, of Pen-y-Garn, was jailed today for two and a half years.

Copley, aged 25, of Noddfa Dewi, was jailed for 22 months, suspended for 18 months. He was also ordered to complete 15 days of a rehabilitation activity and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Copley must also pay £840 in court and prosecution costs.

Nicola Powell, prosecuting, said on February 9 Copley and Mitchell had been drinking in Haverfordwest.

They approached a group standing at a bus stop at the Riverside shopping centre and began shouting and swearing.

The group included a pregnant woman and a 13 year old boy holding a baby.

Mitchell grabbed the boy and pushed him up against a wall and demanded cannabis, which he didn't have.

Then he took his mobile telephone and a small amount of change.

Copley "patted down" another boy and took his mobile from him.

Miss Powell said a female taxi driver intervened and told the pair she had telephoned the police. Copley responded by walking towards her and threatening "to smash her."

The court heard that police used a "find my iPhone" app to trace one of the stolen mobiles to St Davids.

Mitchell and Copley admitted robbery and possessing small amounts of herbal cannabis.

Miss Powell said Mitchell had been wearing a tag at the time having been released from prison on home detention after being convicted of burglary.

Judge Keith Thomas said the incident would have been frightening but, fortunately, did not result in serious injuries.

"You acted like a pair of louts, picking on two young boys and pushing your weight around," he told them.