A GOODWICK biker is setting off on a two-day tour of Wales on Saturday to raise funds for the Wales Air Ambulance.

Owen Hughes, along with around 60 other bikers, will set off from St Davids on May 25. They aim to cover 500 miles in around 48 hours and have currently raised more than £4,000 for the charity.

The cavalcade of bikes will travel up the west coast of Wales before heading back along the Wales/ England border, along the south coast and back to St Davids. They hope to arrive back at the city’s rugby club on May 26.

The area covered by the run demonstrates the fact that the Wales Air Ambulance can reach anywhere in the country within 20 minutes.

Owen's bike has been resprayed red. Local businesses have supported the event by making a donation to have their company logo placed on the bike. Companies have also donated items for the event and Steve Parrish, former motorcycle and truck racer, has posted a Facebook video lending his support.

“I chose Wales Air Ambulance as we are all bikers and the air ambulance is called to 80 percent of bike accidents. If we can give something back doing something we enjoy doing that’s great.

“Wales Air Ambulance needs £6.5 million every year to keep the air ambulance going. They can reach anyone in Wales in 20 minutes. Why wouldn’t anyone want to keep this charity going.”

The bikers initially hoped to raise £1,000 and have so far quadrupled the amount. “It’s amazing,” said Owen of the total so far.

“There are no words for just how generous everybody has been. It’s just amazing.”

Anyone is welcome to join in with the ride for part or all of the route. A Facebook group Man Up and Ride has been set up to share information about the event.

To find out more about the event, obtain a sponsor form or offer support visit the Owen & MUAR Motorcycle Tour Of Wales Facebook page.

To sponsor the bikers go to www.justgiving.com and search for Owen Hughes.