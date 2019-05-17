Goods worth £15 cost a Haverfordwest woman £210 after she stashed them in a buggy and left a shop without paying.

Tina Ann Howard, of Trafalgar Road, pleaded guilty to theft from a shop when she appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, May 14.

Howard, 26, also admitted failing to surrender to court while on bail.

The court heard that Howard entered Poundland, Haverfordwest, just before 5pm on March 5, and staff thought she was acting strangely.

CCTV showed Howard placing a number of items in the bottom of a buggy she was pushing.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said: “This items were not recovered, and were estimated to be worth £15.”

Mark Layton, defending, said: “She explained to me that she was in a very difficult relationship at that time.”

He added that Howard was no longer with the same partner and was managing her drug issues with support from organisations.

Magistrates fined her £80 and ordered her to pay £15 compensation to the store, £85 court costs and a £30 surcharge.