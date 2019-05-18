A RALLYING call to support the UK’s Eurovision 2019 entry has gone out in Pembrokeshire because of his family links to the county.

Michael Rice, 21, from Hartlepool will be singing Bigger Than Us as the UK’s entry in the annual song contest, which this year is taking place in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Stephen Picton, a relative of Michael’s who also lives in Hartlepool but grew up in Milford Haven, has asked people across the town and the rest of Pembrokeshire to support the young singer tomorrow.

“There’s a lot of Pictons in Milford and some Rices too,” said Stephen.

“We have still got a lot of family in Milford and Haverfordwest.

“Michael is such a talented singer,” he added. “You can tell he’s got Welsh blood in him!”

According to Stephen, his father and Michael’s grandfather are cousins, and were a part of the family which moved to the north east of England to find work.

Born in 1997, Michael is a former busker from Hartlepool, and worked in McDonald's before getting his big break.

He previously looked part in The X Factor in 2014 and in the BBC's All Together Now in 2018, which he won.

An ancestor of the family, William Rice, was lost at sea in the Craigewan trawler in 1945, and the search to find out more about him was reported in the Milford Mercury in 2003.

“Michael’s really interested in coming down to Wales to see the family and his heritage,” said Stephen.

The Eurovision Song Contest will be on BBC One tonight from 8pm.