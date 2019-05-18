A former snooker club on Haverfordwest’s waterfront left empty for many years could be brought back to life if given the planning green light.

A proposal to convert three Grade II listed buildings, and demolish and replace a fourth, at Quay Street, into 16 apartments, commercial floorspace and parking garage is due for consideration next week.

Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee will discuss the application for eight, one bedroom apartments and eight, two bedroom apartments at its meeting on May 21.

The plan also includes 75 square metres of commercial floorspace and parking for 11 vehicles on the ground floor of two of the buildings.

The southernmost building – building one – is a grade II listed building and it has an interior floorspace of 152 square metres to include a cycle and bin store on the ground floor and a two bedroom flat on the first and second floor.

Building two – known as the Agricultural Co-Op Warehouse – is the largest with an interior floorspace of 956 square metres over five floors.

It would have a car parking garage on the ground and first floor and eight one and two bedroom flats on the second, third and fourth floors.

The smallest building – number three – would be demolished and replaced with room to include a car parking garage and stairwell on the ground floor and three one and two bedroom flats on the first and second floor.

Office space will be created in building four – 26 Quay Street – as well as four one bedroom flats on the first and second floors, along with a bin store and parking on the ground floor which would require demolition of part an existing wall.

A report to committee adds that there would also be alterations to the outside of the buildings including new windows, flat and pitched roofs and rendered elevations.

The proposal is recommended for approval despite flood risks, mitigated by the most at risk areas being parking spaces, as it offers an “opportunity to encourage sustainable development and would help reinforce Haverfordwest’s role as a hub town,” adds the report.