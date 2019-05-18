A ‘grave error of judgement’ led to a disqualified driver getting behind the wheel.

Garth Spure, of St Florence, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without third-party insurance when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, May 14.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police spotted Spure, 25, driving a Vauxhall Meriva on Pembroke Road, Pembroke Dock, on April 7, and found that he was disqualified from driving.

Spure, who had been disqualified from driving on July 10, 2018, told officers that he thought his ban had ended on March 17.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “Because he was a disqualified driver he did not have insurance either.”

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Spure had been cycling to work and his partner’s home since being banned after accumulating points.

“The defendant misdirected himself, thinking that the ban ran out on March 17. He accepts culpability. He made a grave error of judgement.”

Mr Webb added: “He is someone who is trying to get on with his life and his obligations as best as he can.”

Magistrates ordered Spure to pay a total of £621 in fines, costs and a surcharge.

Six penalty points were added to his licence.