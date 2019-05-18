A BUS was destroyed by fire in north Pembrokeshire last night, May 17.

Firefighters from Fishguard and Milford Haven were called to the blaze just after Lower Town, Fishguard on the way to Dinas Cross on the long straight hill, shortly before 9pm.

Driver Phillip Ogdon, who tried to tackle the fire, captured some terrifying video footage of the blaze.

The Richards Bros Optare Tempo X1200 bus was heading towards the depot in Newport after finishing the T11 service from Haverfordwest.

It is believed the bus had only been put into service in the beginning of the week and had received new parts and new paintwork.

The crews extinguished the fire, leaving shortly before 10pm.