THE driver of a Haverfordwest service bus completely destroyed in a fire last night has described the scenes as he tried to tackle the blaze.

The Richard Brothers T11 line bus was completely destroyed by a blaze last night, May 17, just after Lower town, Fishguard on the way to Dinas Cross.

Firefighters tackled the blaze for an hour last night.

Driver Phillip Ogdon said: “I started smelling diesel fumes in the cab, when I first pulled over to check and investigate I did not find anything obvious.

“Once I got to the bottom of the hill I was able to see smoke forming as the car behind me had its headlights on. It overtook me and didn’t flash so thought I best pull over in the next layby and check again.

“The engine just went up, I stopped, turned off the electrics, and grabbed the fire extinguisher.

“By the time I got to the back flames were pouring out the boot and there was no point in even attempting to put it out; by that point the fire brigade was on its way.

“It’s lucky it happened when it did, and where it did.”

Despite an experience that would shake many people, Phillip is back in work today, May 18, on the same shift.

PICTURES: Phillip Ogdon.

