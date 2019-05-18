Police caught up with a drink-driver after he was spotted getting behind the wheel in a town centre.

Andrew David Harris, of Llain Drigarn, Crymych, pleaded guilty to driving while over the legal alcohol limit when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Tuesday, May 14.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said police received a call stating that a person who appeared under the influence of alcohol was getting into a car and leaving Cardigan town centre at 7.51pm on April 13.

Police found the Peugeot 207 in question outside Harris’ home.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “The spoke to the defendant who was quite evasive at first, but accepted he had driven back from Cardigan.”

Harris, 53, stated he had drunk after returning home, but accepted the amount of alcohol he consumed after driving would not have taken him over the limit.

Sophie Hill, defending, said Harris, a self-employed paint sprayer, had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

“There are no aggravating features and he holds his hands up to the court today.”

He was found to have 49mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35mg.

Magistrates fined Harris £300 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 14 months.