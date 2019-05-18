ARMED police are being reported in Milford Haven’s Richard John Road this evening, May 18.
An eyewitness said: “There is a large amount of armed police up in Richard John road tonight,” adding: “They were out in the street with guns out.”
It is believed an arrest may have been made.
The nature of the incident is not yet known.
Dyfed-Powys Police have been contacted for further information.
More to follow….
PICTURES: Ian Butland.
