A man was knocked unconscious outside a Pembroke night-club.

Gary John Newell, of Tenby Court, Monkton, pleaded guilty to assault when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Tuesday, May 14.

Vaughan Pritchard-Jones, prosecuting, said Newell, 30, was captured on CCTV when he punched the victim once outside a nightclub at 3am on February 24.

The man fell to the floor and appeared unconscious.

The court heard that the victim had been out drinking and could not remember going to the club, or the assault.

Mr Pritchard-Jones said: “The next thing he remembers after going to pubs in town is waking up in hospital.”

The victim was kept in hospital for observation, but did not suffer any lasting injuries.

When arrested, Newell said he went to punch the man in a moment of madness, but caught him with his forearm.

He added: “I just went to push him away. It was the first time I had been out drinking in three and a half years. I would like to apologise for my actions, and say that they will not happen again.”

The bench heard that Newell had a previous conviction for a violent offence.

Mike Kelleher, defending, said: “It is a sincere apology. Neither party is a large drinker, both had consumed too much.

“Something happened inside the club, involving Mr Newell’s fiancée. It does not excuse anything that happened outside and Mr Newell knows that.”

“He lost his temper and took a swing.”

Mr Kelleher said Newell had made efforts to reform himself since leaving prison, adding that he was now a father and in full-time employment.

Magistrates imposed a 12-month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and a 15 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Newell was ordered to pay £100 to the victim, £85 costs and an £85 surcharge.