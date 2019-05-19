Just six weeks after he raced into the record books on Pendine Sands, daredevil racer and record-breaker, Zef Eisenberg, returned to the beach to once again make land speed history.

Zef was at Pendine Sands, yesterday, Saturday May 18, 2019. On his very first pair of runs he set six records. Achieving the:

- Fastest sand speed record ever achieved by a wheel-powered vehicle at 210.332mph.

- Fastest flying quarter (one way) wheel powered record at 206.492mph

- Fastest flying mile (one way) wheel powered record at 196.970mph.

- Fastest Flying mile (2 way) 187.962mph (same measurement as Sir Malcolm Campbell)

- Only person in history to have achieved over 200mph on bike and car at Pendine

- Only person in history to have achieved a flying mile record in bike and car in Britain.

Eisenberg, better known for his motorbike speed record exploits, set a two-way average of 187.962mph in his MADMAX 1200hp road legal Porsche 911 Turbo specially built and prepared by ES Motors and his MADMAX Race Team.

The record supersedes the Wire' star Idris Elba's 'flying mile' speed record (180.361mph) set at Pendine in 2015 and emulates his hero – Sir Malcolm Campbell, who first set the record at Pendine Sands in 1927 (174.8mph) in the iconic Blue Bird - a record that stood for nearly 90 years.

The ‘Speed Freak’ racer successfully secured four new records in total, smashing his own top speed of 201.5mph at Pendine in May 2018 and 182.49mph flying mile record set by Zef in April 2019 in his supercharged Hayabusa motorbike, making him the only person in history to hold the flying mile and fastest speed records in both bike and car at Pendine.

A jubilant Eisenberg said: “A huge thank you to ES Motors and my own MADMAX Race Team for working tirelessly on the extensive Porsche preparation, engine build and tune, to ensure we had the engineering and power to achieve this very challenging record.

“An additional thanks to the event organisers; Straightliners and Speed Record Club for finding and setting a 2-mile course with difficult sand conditions.”

The Porsche was originally a standard 2014, 550hp 911 Turbo. The MADMAX Race Team built a bespoke 4.1-litre race engine with new internals, gearbox, clutch and drive shafts, along with an upgraded E85 fuel system and sophisticated charge cooling set-up to stop engine detonation.

A lot of work was done to ensure that the monstrous power would come in as progressively as possible in order to limit wheelspin on the loose sand surface. To cope with such an extreme output, the PDK transmission had to be upgraded, and the suspension lifted to allow adequate ground clearance for the sand.

“Apart from a full FIA roll cage, competition seats and safety harness, the Porsche’s interior is completely standard, as weight is actually your friend on the sand. It’s about stability – putting enough weight on the tyres to increase traction,” explained Zef.

“The Porsche behaves very differently on sand than tarmac,” said Eisenberg. “The sand creates a lot of resistance and tyre slip. In the end we could only use 850hp (1000hp at the engine) to avoid too much wheel spin, compared to just 550hp (engine) from a factory car.”

Eisenberg is elated to have secured this iconic record at Pendine Sands: “Pendine has such an illustrious history,” Zef said “racers have been flocking here since the 1900s trying to set speed records. The world land speed record heroes of yesteryear like Malcolm Campbell and J.G. Parry-Thomas in the air have all raced here. It really is the holy grail of land speed”.

Last month Eisenberg also established a Flying Mile record at Pendine, racing his MADMAX 400bhp supercharged Suzuki Hayabusa motorcycle. The records come less than 2 years since surviving Britain’s fastest-ever (230mph) motorcycle crash. He has since added over a dozen new British speed records since that fateful day.