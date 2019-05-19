Fishguard and Goodwick RNLI lifeboat has been able to buy a life-saving piece of equipment, thanks to kind donations from generous individuals.

Benefactors joined the lifeboat crew at Fishguard Rugby club present them with the recently purchased FLIR (Forward Looking InfraRed) camera.

The camera was bought for Fishguard and Goodwick Lifeboat Station with donations kindly received from Shelagh O’Donoghue in memory of her late husband Malcolm who had previously served as a crew member; from Mr and Mrs Roger Kenworthy; Carl Jones and from money raised from a successful horseracing fundraising event held at the Rugby Club and organised by James Morgans.

“The heat seeking FLIR will be very beneficial during search and rescue operations carried out by the lifeboat crew, during daylight reduced visibility or at night time," said a lifeboat spokesman.

“This will form part of the vital modern equipment to aid our lifeboat crews in Fishguard in search and rescue operations.

“Without these donations we would not be in a position to purchase such kit, so an evening was held for us as crew to show our appreciation and thanks.

“Many thanks once again for your support.”