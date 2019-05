The A40 near Letterston was partially blocked this afternoon, following a crash involving a motorbike and a van.

The accident has happened near the Mathry turnoff between Letterston and Fishguard.

Fishguard firefighters were called to make the area safe. They were paged to the accident at 1.03pm.

The Welsh Ambulance Service was called to the scene at 12.50pm. They sent one ambulance to the incident and took one casualty to Withybush Hospital.