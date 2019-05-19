Cardigan’s inshore lifeboat launched this afternoon to reports of a vessel in trouble.

The boat had broken down near Cardigan Island.

Cardigan lifeboat was launched at 2.10pm to a small fishing vessel, with two crew onboard, which had experienced steering failure.

The lifeboat crew helped secure the vessel and put the two fishermen ashore.

Cardigan lifeboat will relaunch later today, when the tide has turned, to help recover the fishing boat.