THERE’S a big buzz for bee-friendly fun at Colby Woodland Garden throughout the summer.

The National Trust venue will be a hive of activity as visitors are invited to discover the power of pollinators through a Busy Bees programme of events, activities and top tips.

Wicker bee workshops, hive days, wildflower walks and honey-flavoured produce in the tea room are amongst the swarm of attractions on offer.

They take place as Colby Woodland Garden celebrates achieving Bee Friendly status from the Welsh Government – the first co-ordinated national scheme of its kind to help combat the decline of pollinating insects.

Colby is only the second National Trust site in Wales to receive certification, following Chirk Castle’s debut in 2019.

Said garden manager Steve Whitehead: “We’re delighted to have received Bee Friendly status for our nature-focused approach.

“Bees, along with insects such as butterflies and hoverflies, are an incredibly important part of our native wildlife. Through pollination, they help deliver for nature and maintain the diversity in our meadows and gardens, so it’s vital that we do our bit to protect them.

“Our work across the garden and wider estate has included restoring wildflower meadows, creating wildflower strips, wide field margins, scrub-woodland nesting habitats, planting native species and wildlife-rich orchards, as well as protecting existing spaces such as long grass areas and rough vegetation, hollow trees and cavities for pollinators to use.”

Events get underway from Saturday and run until Sunday September 1 – for all the details see www.nationaltrust.org.uk/pembrokeshire