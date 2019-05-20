A TROLLEY full of booze worth £650 was almost stolen from Morrisons, Haverfordwest and police are now looking for a man who could help them with their enquiries.

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the attempted theft of alcohol worth £650 from Morrisons, Haverfordwest, which happened at around 6.15pm on Thursday, May 9.

A man tried to leave the store with the goods but abandoned the trolley after he was confronted by staff.

Officers would like to speak to the man in the CCTV image above, who may have information that could help them with their enquiries.

If you think it is you in the image, or know the person pictured, contact Dyfed-Powys Police by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DPP/0077/09/05/2019/01/C.