YOUNG rugby fan Evan Davies followed in the footsteps of his great-grandfather Harry Truman when he proudly stepped out on the Welsh rugby pitch recently.

Back in in 1934, Harry was the first man from Tenby to win a Wales rugby cap.

The Llanelli No. 8 played prop for his country, and his name lives on in Tenby Rugby Club, where Harry’s Bar has been named in his honour.

Nine-year-old Evan, a pupil at Tenby’s Ysgol Hafan y Mor, ran out on to the hallowed turf of the Principality Stadium in Cardiff in front of 60,000 people when he was a match mascot for a Judgement Day clash.

He was joined by six-year-old Seren Francis of London, whose dad, Ty Francis MBE, is a former pupil of Greenhill School.

The duo’s memorable stadium moment came when they were mascots for the Guinness Pro 14 regional side, Newport Dragons, in the match against the Scarlets.

Evan was escorted onto the pitch by Josh Lewis, who scored the game’s try by way of an interception, while Seren’s escort was Wales international Ross Moriarty.

Said Evan’s dad, Bradley Davies of New Hedges: “He was very proud – he hasn’t stopped talking about it.”

The youngsters’ opportunity came about via an initiative founded by Mr Francis in 2018 called SponsorOurClub.org.

The organisation hopes to connect Welsh ex-pats and individuals from around the world with Welsh youth sports teams in need of financial support.

The programme is initially focusing on girls’ football and rugby teams accredited by the FAW and WRU, and mixed ability teams across Wales. It already supports Tenby United’s South Pembs Sharks and Kilgetty AFC girls’ teams.