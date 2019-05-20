MORE THAN twenty everyday items were repaired, refurbished and saved from landfill at Fishguard's first Repair Café on Saturday, May 11.

The event, run by the Pembrokeshire Remakery, working with Repair Café Wales, offered free fixing, refreshments and the chance to share skills and learn ones.

Held in the Gateway Community hub a variety of items came through the door including a mobile phone, toaster oven, salt lamp and a couple of pairs of jeans. Visitors also enjoyed tea, cakes, biscuits and fruit provided by Transition Bro Gwaun's community fridge.

Repair Cafes are a collection of volunteers who get together and fix items for free that the public bring in. The goal is to reduce landfill waste, foster a feeling of community, and save people some money in the process.

Typical repairs include; basic bicycle maintenance, electrical appliance repair, computing assistance, sewing, ornament repair, and woodworking. Volunteers will take a look at most things except microwaves.

The café was run by The Pembrokeshire Remakery CiC, the first remakery to open in Wales.

The Pembrokeshire Remakery has already stopped three tonnes of household items ending up as trash, all through repairing and sales at their eco reuse shop. This works out to saving 10 tonnes of CO2 emissions from entering the atmosphere.

We had over twenty items through the door at our first repair café of 2019 on Saturday at the Gateway Hub, Fishguard. "Thank you to everyone who helped out. We are really looking forward to the next on the Second Saturday of June, 10.30am until 1.30pm."

Its repair cafés have already helped fix a range of items, including table lamps, drills, vacuum cleaners, wooden cabinets, a dehumidifier, tools, bikes, toys, laptops and clothes.

The Remakery is also looking for volunteers to support this exciting new project in a number of different ways.

It is looking for fixers and repairers, people to support with hosting the day, providing refreshments, and administration, social media and marketing

To get involved contact the Remakery: Website: https://repaircafewales.org Email: remakerypembrokeshire@gmail.com.

Repair Cafes will run at the Gateway Hub in Fishguard on the second Saturday of each month, from 10:30 to 1:30. They are free and open to all.