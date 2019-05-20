IT’S the end of the road for a familiar Tenby tourist attraction.

The operator of the town’s horse-drawn carriage rides has decided to call it a day in the resort.

Kate Telford of Herbrandston said she had taken the decision “with sadness”.

Posting on the Tenby Carriage Rides Facebook page, she wrote: “To all that have supported us over the years, it is with sadness that I am informing you that I have ceased to do carriage rides in Tenby.

“Thank you from both myself and Lou Lou and Leila.

“I have many happy memories to treasure and so many friends that we have made over time.

“We will miss you all and carry the memories in our hearts.”

Replying to well-wishers, Kate added that she had no plans to retire, but was going to take “a change of direction”.

In a letter to the local press, she commented: “ We are happy to have continued the heritage that has been part of the Tenby experience for decades, also to have played our part in ensuring a licensing process to keep the operation safe for future generations.

It’s only the Tenby tours that we are ceasing. Our other carriage duties, weddings, proms, fetes and carnivals continue.”