TENBY'S town crier, Jim Cornwell, has plenty to shout about after completing a fundraising half marathon.

Not only did Jim succeed in going the distance of the Reading event, but he also raised £2,000 towards improving Tenby's skate park on the Jubilee.

He took along a pair of skateboards to draw attention to the cause, and said: "With two skateboards on my back and at 73 years of age it was always going to be a tough task."

Jim was accompanied on the half marathon by his daughter Helen, who also carried a skateboard on her back.

He added: "She was really helpful in getting me round and giving me encouragement to complete the 13 mile course in two hours and 54 minutes, which wasn't bad considering the weight I was carrying."

Jim was sponsored by Taormina B&B, T.P. Hughes, Harbwr Brewery and members of Tenby Male Choir.

"Local business people and Tenby townsfolk were very generous, plus I received support from the Barclays Bank Community Matchfunding Scheme, which helped the final figure."

Tenby Jubilee Play and Skate Park Association was established last year following an initiative by deputy mayor, Councillor Christine Brown, who after receiving requests from the local children to have the skate park improved, decided something had to be done.

She took up the challenge with support from Tenby Town Council, and formed a committee, of which Jim is the treasurer.

Said Jim: "I am delighted to be involved in any scheme that will bring benefit and improve the outdoor activities for local children."