POLICE detained a man who was sat on the bridge above the bypass around Haverfordwest last night and took him to hospital.
Dyfed-Powys Police received a report concerning the welfare of a man, who was sitting on the bridge above Freeman’s Way, Haverfordwest, at around 10.40pm yesterday (May 19).
The man was detained under the mental health act a short time later, and taken to hospital.
He was not injured.
Freeman’s Way was closed for around 10 minutes.
A witness at the scene said the bypass had been closed at either end.
They added they saw police on the bridge above the bypass at approximately 11pm.