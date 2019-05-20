POLICE detained a man who was sat on the bridge above the bypass around Haverfordwest last night and took him to hospital.

Dyfed-Powys Police received a report concerning the welfare of a man, who was sitting on the bridge above Freeman’s Way, Haverfordwest, at around 10.40pm yesterday (May 19).

The man was detained under the mental health act a short time later, and taken to hospital.

He was not injured.

Freeman’s Way was closed for around 10 minutes.

A witness at the scene said the bypass had been closed at either end.

They added they saw police on the bridge above the bypass at approximately 11pm.