RNLI LIFEGUARDS will be returning to their posts on some of Pembrokeshire's busiest beaches this Saturday (25 May) to offer safety advice and assistance over the May half term.

The charity's lifeguards will be on Tenby's South Beach, Newgale Central and Whitesands to welcome those enjoying the half term holidays on the Welsh coast.

The lifeguards will be on duty everyday between 10am-6pm over the school half term. The lifeguard's role is to advise, supervise and rescue those in trouble on the beach or in the water.

"The lifeguards have all completed their intense training in the sunshine over the past few weeks and are looking forward to returning to beaches across Wales this weekend," said Joanna Price, RNLI Area Lifesaving Manager.

"Hopefully you won't need the lifeguards help, but by visiting a lifeguarded beach you get the peace of mind and reassurance that expert advice and assistance is available if needed."

People visiting a lifeguarded beach should always make sure they bathe between the red and yellow flags. This area is closely monitored by the lifeguards throughout the day. The flags are set out daily and moved depending on the state of the tide by the lifeguard team.

"We want people to enjoy the coastline and urge people to respect the water and take extra care when visiting the coast, by taking some basic precautions," said Joanna.

"Plan your activity – check the weather and tide conditions before going to sea, and make sure your equipment is all in working order.

"Carry a means of calling for help should something go wrong. If you see someone in trouble please don't attempt the rescue yourself, alert a lifeguard or call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

For a full detailed list of lifeguard service dates in Wales as well as further safety advice please visit the RNLI website rnli.org.uk.