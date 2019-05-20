THE GWAUN Valley's Ysgol Llanychllwydog is set to lose its title of the only school in Wales without broadband, thanks to the announcement of a £200 million UK-wide scheme which will help bring superfast broadband to rural areas.

The Rural Gigabit Connectivity (RGC) programme, launched on Sunday, May 19, is the first step on a two year programme to rollout gigabit-capable full fibre broadband to the most rural and remote locations in the UK.

The RGC Programme will trial a model connecting local hubs in rural areas, starting with primary schools. Ysgol Llanychllwydog has been identified as one of the first 31 schools across the UK eligible for a connection under the scheme. These new speeds will enable whole classes to simultaneously surf the internet on tablets as part of structured lessons and gives schools easier access to online training and educational learning.

Once Ysgol Llanychllwydog is connected, it will act as a 'hub', helping bring superfast broadband to the wider community.

This new approach will help ensure that the 10% of premises unlikely to receive gigabit-capable connections commercially by 2033, are reached at the same time as the commercial roll out happens across the UK.

The news has been welcomed by Preseli MP Stephen Crabb.

"This is excellent news for both Ysgol Llanychllwydog and the wider Gwaun Valley community," he said.

" Superfast broadband and education now go hand in hand, and the school will be happy to shake off the tag as the only school in Wales without broadband.

"I have continually raised the issue of broadband with ministers in Parliament and I am pleased they have listened. It highlights the Government's commitment to ensuring all of the UK is connected to superfast broadband."

The RGC programme also has a rural gigabit broadband voucher component, offering up to £3,500 for small businesses and up to £1,500 for residents. This will be offered to encourage greater take-up of gigabit-capable connectivity to residents and businesses in rural areas.