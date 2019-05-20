Charges of driving with a defective tyre and without insurance have been dropped against a Wolfscastle man.

It had been alleged that Elfryn James Williams drove a Citroen C1 on Dew Street, Haverfordwest, with a front tyre which had the ply or cord exposed and without third-party insurance, on February 19.

Williams, 51, pleaded not guilty to both charges, and was due to stand trial at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, May 20.

The case was discontinued by the Crown Prosecution Service before the hearing.