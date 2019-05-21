HAVERFORDWEST Ladies Circle swept the board at the Ladies Circle national AGM and conference where they took home a total of four awards.

Chairman, Mandy Stirling, and member, Lindsey Richards, represented the circle at the event in Leicester.

During a glittering awards evening the group took home trophies for the highest amount of money raised by a circle for charity; best publicity campaign; silver award for pro rata numbers to funds raised and a runner-up award, for the Antony Nolan Award, recognising the outstanding individual achievements of Mandy.

News of the £60,000 raised by Haverfordwest Ladies Circle brought the room to its feet in a standing ovation.

The £60,000 raised was split between several charities, including more than £46,000 for Belle’s Story; £5,648 for The Catrin Vaughan Foundation; £5,236 for Paul Sartori and £6,000 for The Better Life Appeal.

Belle’s Story, now an official charity, was the focus for the year’s activities. Circle members raised a huge amount of awareness about the need to talk about organ donation as well as funds for Belle’s chosen charities: Puffin Ward, WGH; Noah’s Ark Appeal, UHC; GOSH Heart and Lungs; Ty Hafan and Make a Wish Appeal.

Unfortunately, ten-year-old Belle, who was Mandy’s goddaughter, lost her battle with Interstitial Lung Disease last month while waiting for a double lung transplant.

To raise money for Belle’s Story the ladies pushed themselves to enter the Cardiff Half Marathon and the Velothon Wales bike race as well, as abseiling down Pembroke Castle and posing half naked for a Give So Others Can Live calendar.

The year culminated with a magnificent charity dinner at The Wolfscastle Country Hotel, where Belle herself made a heart-warming speech to the room of over 200 people.

“The huge generosity of Pembrokeshire people who have continually supported events and sponsored activities cannot be underestimated and we are ever grateful,” said Mandy.

In 2022, Haverfordwest Ladies Circle will celebrate its 60th anniversary. Until then members hope to grow the circle, continuing its good work in the community. Any local women, aged between 18 and 45, who would like to join, or just come along to a meeting or event, should get in touch on Facebook.