A charge has been dropped against a Haverfordwest man accused of endangering a road-user by depositing mud on the road.

It had been alleged that Martin Smith, of Portfield Gate, deposited mud on the B4341 near his address, causing a highway user to be endangered or injured, on January 10.

Smith, 43, denied the charge and was due to stand trial before the case was formally discontinued at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, May 20.