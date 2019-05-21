PEMBROKESHIRE will receive more than £2.6million as part of a commitment by the Welsh Government to support safer, better-connected communities.

The move comes as part of an announcement by Transport Minister Ken Skates to provide a pot of £32.9 million to improve transport across Wales.

The allocation of local authority grants will help fund schemes which support the Welsh Government’s economic priorities for jobs and growth, promote economic activity through improved access to employment, encourage active and sustainable travel and connect communities.

In Pembrokeshire, £343,000 has been allocated to a safe route in the communities scheme in Lamphey, £500,000 to encourage active travel in Pembroke Dock, with a further £490,000 to adapt the A487 at Newgale.

Labour AM, Eluned Morgan was positive about the announcement, she said: “I am regularly talking with employers and employees in rural Wales about how we can unlock the potential of our economy.

“Improving our infrastructure is part of that, whether it be faster broadband or improving our road network such as the A487 at Newgale.

“I am proud that the Welsh Government continues to support projects that improve the way in which people get to and from work more safely and with the environment in mind.”

All local authorities were invited to submit applications for funding and over 100 applications were received.

The Local Transport Fund of £28.8 million will assist 52 schemes across 21 local authorities and the Local Transport Network Fund of £4.1 million will support 14 schemes across 12 Local Authorities.

Speaking at a visit to the Deeside Industrial Park where he had gone to see some of the improvements being carried out, Transport Minister Ken Skates said: “These grants are a substantial investment to support sustainable local economic growth, enhance public transport facilities, create and improve routes that will encourage more people in Wales to walk and cycle.

“The successful projects, such as this in Deeside, are prime examples of the practical solutions we have asked the local authorities to design in order to make it easier for residents to connect with their places of employment and businesses, and to do so more sustainably.”

This investment in local transport schemes further boosts the grants announced by the Deputy Minister Lee Waters last week.

These included the allocation £19m from the Active Travel Fund and £10.9m for the creation of Safe Routes in Communities and road safety schemes.

A spokesman said the allocation of funding will help meet the Welsh Government’s strategy for prioritising jobs and growth, promoting economic activity through improved access to employment and encourage active and sustainable travel.