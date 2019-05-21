HOUSING proposals have been revealed for the controversial Brynhir site on the outskirts of Tenby.

A total of 145 new homes – a mixture of social and shared ownership dwellings and open market properties – are shown in a pre-planning report which has just gone out for consultation.

An outline planning application will subsequently be made to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority by Pembrokeshire County Council.

Last year, the council, which already owned the 15-acre site, ‘bought’ the land for £4million using its Housing Revenue Account.

The area had been earmarked for 168 homes and marketed for sale, but after no acceptable proposals were brought forward, it was agreed by the council’s cabinet in July that the land ‘be appropriated for HRA purposes’.

The Tenby Green Space Preservation Society called an urgent meeting on Monday to discuss the proposals and are not only continuing their objections about the loss of the last piece of green space in the town, but also about the pressure on infrastructure with 800 additional residents.

Campaigner Sharon Ennis said: “We just need as many as people as possible to write in with their objections.

“I don’t think people realise that it is going to affect them - they just think of it as a field at the top of Tenby, but as soon as this builds start and they have to wait for an hour or so to get in and out of Tenby because of traffic congestion that’s when they think ‘why?’.

I don’t think the majority of Pembrokeshire realise that the county council have purchased their own land for 4 million pounds and that no developer purchased it as it was not financially viable.

“It’s a travesty, to tell you the truth.”

The planners have stated that the public rights of way and bridleways along the site boundaries are to be retained, and the development will include ‘informal open spaces’, including a multi-use games area.

“Therefore, it is considered that the Brynhir site can be developed without compromising local people’s access to informal open space,” the report adds.

A mixture of bungalows, two storey semi-detached properties, ‘executive’ houses, one and two-bedroomed flats and three-storey flat buildings are shown in the proposals.

Of these, 102 are designated as social housing, 34 are to be sold on the open market and nine would be available under a shared ownership scheme.

A Pembrokeshire County Council spokesman told the Western Telegraph: “It is Pembrokeshire County Council’s intention to submit an outline planning application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority for the development of the land known as Brynhir on the outskirts of Tenby.

“We have recently undertaken some soil porosity tests on the site, the results from which will be used to inform the design of Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS) features that comply with national standards.

“The outline drainage strategy will form part of the planning submission.”

The draft planning documents are available to download from theurbanists.net, and the closing date for responses is June 14 via info@theurbanists.net or The Urbanists, The Creative Quarter, 8a Morgan Arcade, Cardiff, CF10 1AF