Calling a police officer names after being rugby-tackled has cost a Haverfordwest man nearly £200.

Liam Dearsley, of Skomer Court, pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, May 20, adding: “I am sorry about it.”

Dearsley, 20, also admitted failing to surrender to court on a previous date, and breaching a conditional discharge.

Sian Vaughan, prosecuting, said police officers became suspicious of two men in Haverfordwest at 1.50pm on April 30, and decided to search them for drugs.

Dearsley was taken to the ground when he took exception to the officer’s intentions and shouted and swore at him, calling him a name.

The court heard that members of the public and children were in the area at the time.

Jonathan Webb, defending, said Dearsley, who suffered from mental health issues including anxiety, claimed that he had been surrounded by police, which was denied by the officers.

“He ran off, he does not know why. One of the officers chased him and rugby-tackled him.”

Mr Webb added that Dearsley felt he was being driven into the ground while the officer knelt with a knee on his chest and arm across his neck.

“That’s why he shouted out. He accepts that he did, and is sorry.”

The court heard that Dearsley had spent the weekend in custody after calling at the police station to respond to an officer’s ‘calling card’ left at his address.

Magistrates fined Dearsley £40 for each offence and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 surcharge.