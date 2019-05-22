A Haverfordwest 65 year-old has denied committing assault and a racially aggravated offence during a parking dispute.

Christopher Jones, of Hanover Court, Milford Road, pleaded not guilty to assault when he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates on Monday, May 20.

Jones also denied charges of disorderly conduct and using racially aggravated threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

All three offences are alleged to have occurred in Haverfordwest on December 22.

A trial date was listed for June 27 and Jones was released on unconditional bail.