THE PEOPLE that made Fishguard and Goodwick shine in 2018 were celebrated last week at Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council's Community Awards ceremony.

Community heroes were nominated by the local residents, this was followed by a voting process where people could vote for the winner of each category.

These winners were then announced at a ceremony at the Fishguard Bay Hptel and the winners presented with their trophies and £50 prize money.

The Community Champion of the Year, sponsored by the Royal Oak, was Julia Moffett who has worked tirelessly for the town's greening group and Transition Bro Gwaun. The runners up were Jana Davidson and Moya Swaby.

The Community Group of the Year, sponsored by Stena Line, were the POINT Digital Champions who provide free help with technology at regular drop in sessions. The runners up were the Greening Group and Fishguard Friendly Faces.

The Youth of the Year, sponsored by The Town Council, was Finlay Davidson. Finlay is actively involved in the town's scout group, Fishguard Musical Theatr Society and volunteers at Theatr Gwaun. The runners up were Martin Mann and Taran Parker.

The Community Event of the Year, sponsored by The Flower Garden, was The New Year's Eve Street Party which annually sees thousands of revellers flocking to the town to see in the New Year. The runners up were Aberjazz and Fishguard Carnival.

The Sportswomen of the Year, sponsored by the Mayor, was Natalie Walsh, a talented rugby player who plays for Whitland ladies and the Scarlets. The runners up were Amelia Davies and Jodie Murphy.

The Sportsman of the Year, sponsored by Wern Road Motors, was Niall Kinsella, gifted player for the recently promoted Fishguard Sports AFC. The runners up were Chris Shousha and Steven Lewis.

Johnny Morris was awarded the First Luke Harding Lifetime Achievement Award, supported by the Roundtable and 41 Club.

"As we all know Luke was all about community and helping people," said a spokesman for the award. "Everyone involved in this decision thinks it is a fitting tribute to Luke and to Johnny Morris who is always on hand to take pictures at events across the community."