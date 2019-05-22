Apartments and offices with waterside views are to be created as plans to transform four Haverfordwest buildings are given the green light.

Three grade II listed buildings, including a former agricultural warehouse and snooker hall, on Quay Street will be converted into 16 apartments.

A fourth building in the row will be demolished and replaced.

Office space will also be included along with ground floor parking garages.

The use of the ground floor for parking mitigated flooding concerns, the council’s planning committee felt, as it approved the plan at its May 21 meeting.

Within the 18th and 19th century buildings along the Afon Cleddau there will be eight, one bedroom apartments and eight, two bedroom apartments.

The plan also includes 75 square metres of commercial floorspace and parking for 11 vehicles on the ground floor of two of the buildings.

The plans are described as “sympathetic” by planning officer Ceri Jones and the meeting heard from agent Sally Tagg who added that the restoration would add value to the conservation area.

Access from the apartments would be straight onto Quay Street and the office entrances on the Quay Side.

Mr Jones added that the applicant had agreed a £24,000 contribution for quay side improvements in the immediate area of the site.

Chairing his first planning committee, Cllr Jacob Williams, said he would “hesitate to call it brave” but he was “delighted to see the proposal come forward for this building.”

“Is this once in a lifetime opportunity of developing this site worth abandoning because of this flood issue that has been mitigated?” added Cllr Williams.

The plan was unanimously approved but it will be referred to Welsh Government and also full council for ratification.

The southernmost building – building one – is a grade II listed building and it has an interior floorspace of 152 square metres to include a cycle and bin store on the ground floor and a two bedroom flat on the first and second floor.

Building two – known as the Agricultural Co-Op Warehouse – is the largest with an interior floorspace of 956 square metres over five floors.

It would have a car parking garage on the ground and first floor and eight one and two bedroom flats on the second, third and fourth floors.

The smallest building – number three – would be demolished and replaced with room to include a car parking garage and stairwell on the ground floor and three one and two bedroom flats on the first and second floor.

Office space will be created in building four – 26 Quay Street – as well as four one bedroom flats on the first and second floors, along with a bin store and parking on the ground floor which would require demolition of part an existing wall.

