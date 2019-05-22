Charges of spitting at a police officer and squirting blood at another have been denied.

Stephen Dando, of Heather Close, Tonypandy, pleaded not guilty to assaulting two emergency workers when he appeared at Haverfordwest magistrates court on Monday, May 20.

The offences are alleged to have involved police officers in Haverfordwest on May 19.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction and listed a trial date for June 24.

Dando, 31, was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.