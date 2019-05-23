Traffic levels around a temporary school site for 1,800 Haverfordwest students will be monitored, councillors have been told.

Planning permission for a £3million ‘mobile village’ at Haverfordwest High’s Portfield site was unanimously approved on Tuesday (May 21).

There were concerns that the increase in traffic would cause issues in the area with a rise of 50 per cent predicted, including 18 buses compared to the current seven.

The former Tasker Milward Site would see classroom and educational facilities on site for 40 months, as well as temporary access, parking areas and associated works, the application states.

It will allow the “decant” of 1,800 pupils along with staff from the former Sir Thomas Picton site – known as Prendergast campus – while a new single, school is built.

The area to be developed covers around three quarters of an acre with access off Sacrrowscant Lane and limited access from Portfield Avenue.

On behalf of applicant Pembrokeshire County Council Andrew Nicholas said that timetabling at the temporary school would reduce the traffic impact on Portfield School and the surrounding streets.

He added that the 40 months would allow sufficient time for the Prendergast development, including extra time for any delays.

A temporary access and bus parking area is planned off Scarrowscant Lane as well as a temporary access to Snowdrop Lane, which will also be the main access point for construction traffic.

Parents and guardians would not be permitted to use the car parks at start and end of school days.